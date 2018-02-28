Viewer's guide: Tee times, purse and how to watch the 2018 WGC-Mexico Championship

With an epic week at the Honda Classic at PGA National in the rearview, the PGA Tour heads south of the border this week for the first WGC event of 2018: the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot during the final round of the 2017 WGC-Mexico Championship while Justin Thomas looks on. Getty Images

Tiger Woods did not qualify for the event, but all the best players in the game will be in the field. Last week's champion, World No. 3 Justin Thomas, kicks of his first round at 12:51 p.m. ET on Club de Golf Chapultepec's 10th hole. Playing with him are the only golfers ranked above him: Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson.

Jordan Spieth tees off at 1:51 p.m. ET alongside Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose on the 1st hole. Other notable players include Phil Mickelson, who will play with Genesis Open champ Bubba Watson and Haotong Li at 1:15 p.m starting on the back nine.

You can find complete tee times below.

What: WGC-Mexico Championship

Where: Club De Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico

When: Thursday-Sunday, March 1-4

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson (14 under, 270)

TV schedule (ET)

Thursday: 2-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 12-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2-6:00 p.m. (NBC)

Purse: $10 million (Winner's share: $1.8 million)

Round 1 tee times (ET)

No. 1 Tee

12:15 p.m.: Peter Uihlein, Abraham Ancer, Yuta Ikeda

12:27 p.m.: Russell Henley, Jorge Campillo, David Lipsky

12:39 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Wade Ormsby, Brandon Stone

12:51 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Yusaku Miyazato, Bernd Wiesberger

1:03 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Charl Schwartzel, Chris Paisley

1:15 p.m.: Tony Finau, Webb Simpson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:27 p.m.: Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Ross Fisher

1:39 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, Francesco Molinari

1:51 p.m.: Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler

2:03 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton

2:15 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Adam Hadwin, Thomas Pieters

No. 10 Tee

12:15 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:27 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman

12:39 p.m.: Pat Perez, Matt Kuchar, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:51 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

1:03 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Tommy Fleetwood

1:15 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, HaoTong Li

1:27 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Adam Bland

1:39 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Joost Luiten, Dylan Frittelli

1:51 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Brett Rumford, Dean Burmester

2:03 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Satoshi Kodaira, Paul Dunne

2:15 p.m.: Gavin Kyle Green, Chan Kim, Shubhankar Sharma