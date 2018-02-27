Top Golf News of the Day 022718

Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Courses and Travel
Ask Travelin' Joe: What's the best deal for a round of golf in Vegas?
Tours & News
Fantasy Six Pack: Players to watch this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship
Tour & News
Justin Thomas apologizes, says he overreacted by kicking out unruly fan
Tour & News
For one Stoneman Douglas student, the Honda Classic — and an exchange with Justin Thomas — provided a fleeting moment of relief
Tour & News
A comprehensive analysis (and rebuttal) of Stephen A. Smith's latest Tiger Woods take
Tour & News
USGA reverses stance on U.S. Open playoffs, replaces 18-hole format with two-hole aggregate
1:36 | Equipment
Out of the Box: New Balance Minimus Tour

You May Like
Tour & News

For one Stoneman Douglas student, the Honda Classic — and an exchange with Justin Thomas — provided a fleeting moment of relief

Evan Kuperman thought he saw Justin Thomas’s caddie, Jimmy Johnson, looking his way at the Honda Classic on Friday. He figured the caddie had noticed his shirt, as others had that day. Evan was wearing a silver-and-white striped Under Armour golf shirt with an eagle on its left chest, along with the words STONEMAN DOUGLAS GOLF. 
by Michael Bamberger

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now