Top Golf News of the Day 022718

Tour & News
For one Stoneman Douglas student, the Honda Classic — and an exchange with Justin Thomas — provided a fleeting moment of relief
Tour & News
USGA reverses stance on U.S. Open playoffs, replaces 18-hole format with two-hole aggregate
1:36 | EquipmentOut of the Box: New Balance Minimus Tour
You May Like
1:23
Tour & News
Justin Thomas apologizes, says he overreacted by kicking out unruly fan
Thomas expressed his regret in a series of tweets: "I love all my fans and to hear that I’ve lost quite a few bc of that, isn’t fun. So I’m sorry to all!" he wrote.
Tour & News
For one Stoneman Douglas student, the Honda Classic — and an exchange with Justin Thomas — provided a fleeting moment of relief
Evan Kuperman thought he saw Justin Thomas’s caddie, Jimmy Johnson, looking his way at the Honda Classic on Friday. He figured the caddie had noticed his shirt, as others had that day. Evan was wearing a silver-and-white striped Under Armour golf shirt with an eagle on its left chest, along with the words STONEMAN DOUGLAS GOLF.
2:46
Tours & News
Fantasy Six Pack: Players to watch this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship
D.J. deserves to be the favorite this week, but there a few under-the-radar names that could pay off big in Mexico.
0:58
Tour & News
A comprehensive analysis (and rebuttal) of Stephen A. Smith's latest Tiger Woods take
Is it actually OUR fault that Tiger Woods stopped winning golf tournaments? Stephen A. Smith says it is, but we're not quite so sure.
2:09
Courses and Travel
Ask Travelin' Joe: What's the best deal for a round of golf in Vegas?
Our courses and travel expert Travelin' Joe Passov answers your questions on Vegas bargains, Portland's finest public golf, Pinehurst's hidden gems and midnight golf in Iceland.
Equipment1:36
Out of the Box: New Balance Minimus Tour
Sean Zak unboxes one of the newest shoes from New Balance, the Minimus Tour.