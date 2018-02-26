Top News of the Day 022618

The top golf news of the day February 26, 2018.
Tour Confidential: After his strong showing at the Honda, are you convinced Tiger Woods will win again?
In this week's Tour Confidential our panel discusses a promising performance by Tiger Woods at the Honda Classic, Justin Thomas's big win, and whether or not PGA National is major-worthy.
USGA reverses stance on U.S. Open playoffs, replaces 18-hole format with two-hole aggregate
The USGA's four major events will all operate under the same two-hole aggregate score system for playoffs, eliminating the 18-hole Monday playoff that famously defined past U.S. Opens.
The best tournament you've never heard of: JT, DJ, Rickie, Rory among those at golf's most competitive member-guest
You won't find it on the Tour schedule (nor are you likely to receive an invite), but the Seminole Golf Club's Pro-Member may be one of golf's most star-studded events.
New Zealand man dies in 'freak accident' after being struck by golf ball
A round of golf among friends in Queenstown turned tragic when Jaden "Jumbo" Goldfinch-Booker was struck by a ball in the temple.
'You're gone': Justin Thomas ejects fan for 'inappropriate' comments
Just moments after hitting his tee shot on the 16th hole, Justin Thomas pinpointed a spectator who was cheering against him audibly. Apparently, it wasn't the first occasion. Thomas's response? You're outta here.
The Old Course at St. Andrews named 2023 Walker Cup host
The Old Course is slated to become a nine-time host of the Walker Cup, which is more than any other course in the match’s history. The last time the Walker cup was played at the Old Course, it was 1975.