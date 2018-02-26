Top News of the Day 022618

Monday, February 26, 2018

The top golf news of the day February 26, 2018.

Tour & News
The best tournament you've never heard of: JT, DJ, Rickie, Rory among those at golf's most competitive member-guest
Tour & News
USGA reverses stance on U.S. Open playoffs, replaces 18-hole format with two-hole aggregate
Tour & News
'You're gone': Justin Thomas ejects fan for 'inappropriate' comments
Tour & News
Tour Confidential: After his strong showing at the Honda, are you convinced Tiger Woods will win again?
Tour & News
New Zealand man dies in 'freak accident' after being struck by golf ball
Tour & News
The Old Course at St. Andrews named 2023 Walker Cup host
Tour & News
A Reason to Believe: Over four difficult rounds at PGA National, Tiger Woods did much to silence his doubters
Instruction
Use a Frisbee to hit longer drives in just 4 steps
Tour & News
Justin Thomas edges Luke List in playoff to win Honda Classic

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now