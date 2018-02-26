'Please don't fine me': Justin Thomas apologizes for winning-moment profanity

By Jessica Marksbury
Monday, February 26, 2018

PGA National proved to be one of the Tour's most difficult tests last week. So difficult, in fact, that even holing a three-foot putt proved worthy of unleashing a profanity-laden release of frustration.

A birdie on the 18th hole brought Justin Thomas to eight under par for the tournament — good enough to get into a playoff with Luke List, who was seeking his first Tour victory.

The pair re-played the 18th hole in the playoff, and when Thomas sunk his three-footer for birdie to capture the Honda Classic title — the eighth Tour win of his career — he punctuated the moment with some colorful language.

“Let’s go!” Thomas said. “F--- yeah, baby!”

The moment: Justin Thomas reacts (with an expletive) after sinking a three-foot birdie putt to secure his eighth PGA Tour win at the Honda Classic.

Sam Greenwood/Getty

 

Unfortunately for Thomas, the moment was caught on live TV. Thomas addressed the outburst in his post-round press conference.

"I didn't know that was obviously going to be on TV or I wouldn't have said it. I'm sorry. Please don't fine me very much, PGA," Thomas said.

"It just was an emotional win and I was happy to get it done," he continued. "What I said, it obviously wasn't out of frustration or anything. I did not know that was on TV, so I apologize to anybody that heard it, or everybody that heard it."

