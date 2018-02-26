The Old Course at St. Andrews named 2023 Walker Cup host

The R&A recently announced that the 2021 Open championship will be played at the Old Course at St. Andrews, a year which marks the 150th playing of the Open, and the 30th time the Old Course will serve as host.

In 2023, the Old Course will host yet another historic golf event: The Walker Cup.

The biannual match between 10 amateur players from Great Britain and Ireland and 10 from the United States dates back to 1922, when the match was first contested at the National Golf Links of America in New York. The R&A made the announcement on Monday.

David Cannon/R&A/Getty

The Old Course is slated to become a nine-time host of the Walker Cup, which is more than any other course in the match’s history. The Walker Cup was last played at the Old Course in 1975, when the U.S. prevailed over Team GB&I 15.5 to 8.5.

Last year, the Walker Cup was memorably held at Los Angeles Country Club in California, where Team USA dominated while winning 19-7.

Future Walker Cup venues include Royal Liverpool in 2019, Seminole Golf Club in 2021, the Old Course at St. Andrews in 2023, and Cypress Point in 2025.