Justin Thomas apologizes, says he overreacted by kicking out unruly fan

Victory No. 8 for Justin Thomas came with a dose of controversy on Sunday at the Honda Classic when he had a heckler removed for shouting at Thomas's ball to "get in the bunker."

Facing some backlash in the aftermath of the incident, Thomas responded in a series of tweets Monday afternoon.

Getting a lot of comments on the fan incident yesterday.. sorry to any and all offended by it. There was more said as we walked to the tee wishing bad things on the course for myself or Luke. Then the get in the bunker comment over and over again I felt... — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

...it was very understandable to have him escorted out. I never want to lose fans, or have people root against me. I just didn’t see a place for that particular person to be yelling at us things that weren’t necessary over and over again. I over reacted... — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

..and should not have had him kicked out. I feel bad for it, but was more doing so because again I felt the stuff he was saying was completely unnecessary. I love all my fans and to hear that I’ve lost quite a few bc of that, isn’t fun. So I’m sorry to all! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

...the fans are who support us all on TOUR and we are extremely lucky to have them each and every week. Thanks to all who came out and supported at @TheHondaClassic and continue to every week we play. We (I) love you guys — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 26, 2018

Thomas had previously made headlines for saying PGA Tour crowds had gotten "out of hand" after playing the Waste Management Open and then teeing it up alongside Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in front of boisterous spectators at the Genesis Open.

Thomas was in action Monday at the Seminole Pro-Member, paired with Harcourt Kemp. His next tournament action will come at this week's event in Mexico City.