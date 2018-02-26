Justin Thomas apologizes, says he overreacted by kicking out unruly fan

By Dylan Dethier
Monday, February 26, 2018

Victory No. 8 for Justin Thomas came with a dose of controversy on Sunday at the Honda Classic when he had a heckler removed for shouting at Thomas's ball to "get in the bunker."

Facing some backlash in the aftermath of the incident, Thomas responded in a series of tweets Monday afternoon.

Thomas had previously made headlines for saying PGA Tour crowds had gotten "out of hand" after playing the Waste Management Open and then teeing it up alongside Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in front of boisterous spectators at the Genesis Open.

Thomas was in action Monday at the Seminole Pro-Member, paired with Harcourt Kemp. His next tournament action will come at this week's event in Mexico City.

Justin Thomas explained the sequence of events that led to his calling for the removal of a fan during Sunday's final round.

