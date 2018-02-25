WATCH: Tiger Woods opens with birdie bomb in final round of Honda Classic

Tiger Woods needed to go low, really low in the final round of the Honda Classic to overcome the seven-shot deficit he started with on Sunday. And he got just the start he needed at the 365-yard, par-4 1st hole at PGA National.

Woods hit an iron into the fairway with his tee shot, then knocked his approach to about 20 feet. You know what happened next. Tiger dropped the lengthy birdie try, sending the massive crowds into a frenzy around the 1st green. The putt moved Tiger to one under for the tournament, only six shots back.

Watch the putt below.