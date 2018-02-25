Tiger Woods likely could not have imagined a better start to the final round of the Honda Classic. And just when it looked like it would go off the rails, Tiger used some magic to right the ship.

Woods hooked his tee shot badly on the par-5 3rd hole. His ball ended up way left on pine straw in a thick grove of trees. After talking with a rules official he took a free drop nearby but still very much in the trees, then hit an incredible shot that sliced 30-40 yards around the trees and into the fairway. He settled for par after just missing a short birdie putt.

Then Woods got right back to work at the 4th hole, hitting a perfect tee shot into the middle of the fairway. His wedge approach settled just nine feet from the cup, and Tiger holed it to get to two under, just five shots off the lead.

Watch the birdie below.