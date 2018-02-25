Justin Thomas edges Luke List in playoff to win Honda Classic

Justin Thomas isn't showing any signs of slowing down a year after his breakout season on Tour. Thomas birdied the first hole of a sudden-death playoff on Sunday to defeat Luke List and win the Honda Classic.

The two players were paired together for the final round, and both made birdie at 18 to move past Alex Noren, who finished at seven under, and force a playoff. Thomas's final-round 68 and playoff performance gave him his second victory of the season and first of 2018. It's the eighth PGA Tour victory of his career. Thomas made three birdies in regulation on Sunday at PGA National against one bogey.

Justin Thomas plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Honda Classic. Getty Images

For much of the day the focus was on Tiger Woods. Woods began the final round seven shots back of the lead. Despite getting to three under at two different points in the final round, including as late as the 14th hole, a double bogey at 15 and bogey at 16 dropped him to even par for the tournament. He finished with a 70, good enough for 12th.

The 24-year-old Thomas captured his first major title at last year's PGA Championship and was named 2017 Player of the Year.