WATCH: Tiger Woods drops 15 foot birdie to move into red numbers Saturday at Honda Classic

Everything seemed to be working for Tiger Woods through 12 holes in the third round of the Honda Classic.

He was hitting fairway after fairway, green after green, along with making very few mistakes. However, one thing was missing: a long birdie putt.

But on the par-4 13th hole, Tiger took care of that with authority. After leaving his approach just under 15 feet from the hole, Woods hit a pure roll that was in all the way, raising his putter as it dropped in the cup. The birdie moved Tiger to two under on the day, and one under for the tournament.

Watch the putt below.