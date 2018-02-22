WATCH: Tiger laughs at himself after slicing drive waaaaaaay right

Tiger Woods's first round at the Honda Classic was reminiscent of most of his rounds in 2018: a handful of birdies, a handful of mistakes, and a handful of wild tee shots with his driver. But, as we've seen a lot so far during this comeback, Woods showed an ability to laugh at himself.

At the par-4 6th hole, Woods pulled out his driver, a risky choice for the hole as the PGA Tour broadcasters acknowledged. He proceeded to smack a drive so far right that he immediately began laughing at himself on the tee as he watched his shot sail away wide of the gallery (and somehow eventually made par). Luckily for us, cameras caught the moment for your viewing pleasure.

Watch the video below.