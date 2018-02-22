Tiger Woods shoots even-par 70 in first round of Honda Classic

2:00 | Tour & News
By Sean Zak
Thursday, February 22, 2018

Playing his second straight tournament for the first time on the PGA Tour since 2015, Tiger Woods shot an even-par 70 in the first round at the Honda Classic Thursday.

Woods made three birdies and one double bogey en route to the 70, which places him in the middle of the pack after 18 holes. Much of the discussion surrounding Woods's game has been focused on his driving ability, but Woods was better off the tee Thursday, hitting 8 of 16 fairways and 10 greens in regulation.

Playing alongside Brandt Snedeker and Patton Kizzire, Woods birdied his second hole of the day, the 11th, and shortly held a share of the lead after adding another birdie on the 13th. But he would stumble on the two par-5s, making a double-bogey 7 on the 3rd hole and a par on the 18th.

Woods will tee off with Snedeker and Kizzire again Friday at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Tiger Woods is in good position to make the cut after 18 holes at the Honda Classic. He made three birdies in an opening round 70. 

Getty Images

