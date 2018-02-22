Road to Shinnecock: 2018 U.S. Open qualifying sites announced

The USGA has released its list of the 112 local qualifying sites for the 2018 U.S. Open.

The 18-hole qualifiers will be contested across 45 states (apologies to Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, North Dakota, and Mississippi) and Canada between April 30 and May 17. Florida (15) and California (14) have the most qualifiers of any state.

Local qualifiers will advance to 12 one-day, 36-hole sectional qualifiers to take place June 4 — except for the Japan sectional, which is set for May 21.

If history is any indication, local qualifying will attract in the neighborhood of 10,000 applicants. Last year saw 9,485 entries, just shy of the 2014 record of 10,127. Qualifiers must be professionals or have a Handicap Index under 1.4.

Last year, 21 players advanced to the U.S. Open through open qualifying.

Here is a list of the local qualifiers. Beginning March 5th, you can sign up HERE:

Monday, April 30

Marietta C.C., Kennesaw, Ga.

Gleneagles C.C., Plano, Texas

Shinnecock Hills will play host to the 2018 U.S. Open. Getty Images

​Tuesday, May 1

UNM Championship G.C., Albuquerque, N.M.

Thursday, May 3

Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes, Glencoe, Ala.

Friday, May 4

The Club at Admirals Cove (North/West Courses), Jupiter, Fla.

Sunday, May 6

Ka’anapali G.C. (Royal Course), Lahaina, Hawaii

Monday, May 7

Tonto Verde G.C., Scottsdale, Ariz.

Fort Washington G. & C.C., Fresno, Calif.

Indian Ridge C.C. (Grove Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

Beacon Hall Golf Club, Aurora, Ontario, Canada

Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.

Great River G.C., Milford, Conn.

LPGA International (Rees Jones Course), Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lago Mar C.C., Plantation, Fla.

The Founders G.C., Sarasota, Fla.

Ridgecrest G.C., Nampa, Idaho

Cog Hill G. & C.C. (Dubsdread Course), Lemont, Ill.

South Bend (Ind.) C.C.

Muskegon (Mich.) C.C.

Old Warson C.C., St. Louis, Mo.

Hidden Creek G.C., Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

Spring Lake (N.J.) G.C.

Essex County C.C., West Orange, N.J.

Canyon Gate C.C., Las Vegas, Nev.

Ravenwood G.C., Victor, N.Y.

Southampton C.C., Southampton, N.Y.

Riverside G. & C.C., Portland, Ore.

Westwood G.C., Houston, Texas

The Club at Comanche Trace (Valley/Hills Course), Kerrville, Texas

Alpine C.C., Highland, Utah

Meridian Valley C.C., Kent, Wash.

Stonewall Resort (Palmer Course), Roanoke, W.Va.

Tuesday, May 8

Hot Springs C.C. (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark.

Yocha Dehe G.C., Brooks, Calif.

Andalusia C.C., La Quinta, Calif.

The Club at Ruby Hill, Pleasanton, Calif.

Fox Hollow G.C., Trinity, Fla.

Mount Kisco C.C., Mount Kisco, N.Y.

Beechmont C.C., Cleveland, Ohio

The Rawls Course, Lubbock, Texas

Troy Burne G.C., Hudson, Wis.

Wednesday, May 9

Oak Creek G.C., Irvine, Calif.

CommonGround G.C., Aurora, Colo.

Orange Tree G.C., Orlando, Fla.

Hombre G.C. (Bad/Ugly Courses), Panama City Beach, Fla.

Wichita (Kan.) C.C.

Blue Mash G.C., Laytonsville, Md.

Duke University G.C., Durham, N.C.

Butler (Pa.) C.C.

Columbia C.C., Blythewood, S.C.

Jackson (Tenn.) C.C.

Holston Hills C.C., Knoxville, Tenn.

Thursday, May 10

Sewailo G.C., Tucson, Ariz.

Bermuda Dunes (Calif.) C.C.

La Purisima G.C., Lompoc, Calif.

DuPont C.C., Wilmington, Del.

OakWing G.C., Alexandria, La.

Pinehills G.C. (Nicklaus Course), Plymouth, Mass.

Hurricane Creek C.C., Anna, Texas

Farmington C.C., Charlottesville, Va.

Wine Valley G.C., Walla Walla, Wash.

Friday, May 11

The Legacy G. & T.C., Port Saint Lucie, Fla.

River Landing G.C. (River Course), Wallace, N.C.

Monday, May 14

Wigwam G.R. (Gold Course), Litchfield Park, Ariz.

Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif.

The Grand G.C., San Diego, Calif.

Pelican Marsh G.C., Naples, Fla.

The Wanderers Club, Wellington, Fla.

Orange County National (Crooked Cat Course), Winter Garden, Fla.

Georgia National G.C., McDonough, Ga.

Illini C.C., Springfield, Ill.

Delaware C.C., Muncie, Ind.

Glen Oaks C.C., West Des Moines, Iowa

Stockbridge (Mass.) G.C.

Hillendale C.C., Phoenix, Md.

Creekmoor G.C., Raymore, Mo.

Pinewild C.C. (Magnolia Course), Pinehurst, N.C.

New Mexico State University G.C., Las Cruces, N.M.

Edgewood Tahoe G.C., Stateline, Nev.

Maketewah C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio

Catawba Island Club, Port Clinton, Ohio

Kinsale G. & F.C., Powell, Ohio

Pawtucket (R.I.) C.C.

Belfair Plantation (West Course), Bluffton, S.C.

Dakota Dunes (S.D.) C.C.

Tuesday, May 15

Ironwood C.C. (South Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

Collindale G.C., Fort Collins, Colo.

Southern Hills Plantation G.C., Brooksville, Fla.

Sawgrass C.C. (East/West Courses), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Ocean Course Hokuala, Kaua’i, Hawaii

Knollwood C.C., West Bloomfield, Mich.

Missoula (Mont.) C.C.

Cedar Ridge C.C., Broken Arrow, Okla.

Whistling Straits (The Irish Course), Sheboygan, Wis.

Wednesday, May 16

Palmer (Alaska) G.C.

Industry Hills G.C. (Eisenhower Course), City of Industry, Calif.

Pasatiempo G.C., Santa Cruz, Calif.

Mission Inn R. & C. (El Campeon Course), Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

The Wilds G.C., Prior Lake, Minn.

Cherry Valley Club, Garden City, N.Y.

Quicksilver G.C, Midway, Pa.

C.C. of York, Pa.

The Hills C.C. (Flintrock Falls Course), Austin, Texas

Riverton C.C., Riverton, Wyo.

Thursday, May 17

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes G.C., Maricopa, Ariz.

Granite Bay (Calif.) G.C.

The C.C. of Winter Haven, Fla.

ThunderHawk G.C., Beach Park, Ill.

Kearney Hill G.L., Lexington, Ky.

Omaha (Neb.) C.C.

Turning Stone Resort (Kaluhyat Course), Verona, N.Y.

Glenmaura National G.C., Moosic, Pa.