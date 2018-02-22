McIlroy: Phil says U.S. Ryder Cup team found mojo by 'copying' Europeans

Rory McIlroy appears to be scouting for intel from the competition.

A few weeks ago the Northern Irishman questioned Phil Mickelson about the U.S. Ryder Cup task force and how it managed to help right the ship for the U.S. team. His conclusion? The Americans are imitating the Europeans.

“Basically, all they are doing is copying what the Europeans have done. That's what he said,” McIlroy said in his pre-tournament press conference at the Honda Classic.

“He said the first thing they did in that task force was Phil played a video, a 12-minute video of Paul McGinley to all of them,” McIlroy said. McGinley led Team Europe to a victory in 2014 at Gleneagles.

Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson walking across the 16th hole at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on February 10. Getty Images

Based on his discussion with Mickelson, McIlroy seems to believe that the mimicry is working.

"It's more cohesive, and the team and the core of that team are more in control of what they are doing, instead of the PGA of America recruiting and someone telling them what to do.”

The 2018 Ryder Cup will be played at Le Golf National in France starting on Sept. 28.