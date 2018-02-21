Tiger Woods missed the cut at last week's Genesis Open, but now he's back in action for the Honda Classic at PGA National. Woods hasn't played the tournament since 2014 but will try to summon his history at the event to put in a solid performance.

Tiger begins his first round at 7:45 a.m. ET alongside Patton Kizzire and Brandt Snedeker, and we're live blogging all the action. Can he shake off last week's poor result and get off to a hot start in Florida? Follow his entire round below.

FULL ROUND 1 LEADERBOARD | HONDA CLASSIC VIEWER'S GUIDE