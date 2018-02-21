Here's how much Masters tickets cost right now

Planning on heading to the Masters this year? If you weren't lucky enough to win access to purchase tickets in the annual lottery, don't worry — you can still buy tickets in Augusta, but unfortunately, you'll play a significantly higher price than the published face value ($75 for practice rounds, and $115 for tournament rounds).

Stubhub.com is currently offering the following daily and multi-day combination ticket prices:

Monday: $470

Tuesday: $650

Wednesday: $1,150

Thursday: $1,900

Friday: $1,895

Saturday: $1,720

Sunday: $1,659

Thursday — Sunday $5,500

Thursday — Friday: $3,995

Saturday — Sunday: $3,557

Week-long Grounds: $9,250

A trip to the Masters can be pricey indeed, but taking in two days of golf on perhaps the game's most coveted course for less than the price of a Super Bowl ticket seems like a pretty good deal. Plus, at least the concessions are cheap!