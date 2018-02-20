Tiger Woods, Steve Stricker named 2018 Ryder Cup vice captains

It's official: Tiger Woods will be a part of the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

U.S. team captain Jim Furyk announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon that Woods and Steve Stricker would serve as vice captains for the event, which will be held Sept. 25-30 at Le National Golf Club in France.

At a press conference before last week's Genesis Open, Woods was asked whether he'd prefer to join the Ryder Cup squad as a player or captain. "Why can't I have both?" he asked with a grin.

Now, he's halfway to that goal, and as for playing as a competitor time will tell as the 14-time major champion continues his comeback. Woods is currently ranked 104th in the Ryder Cup standings.

"The Ryder Cup is incredibly special to me," Woods, a seven-time Ryder Cupper, said in a release. "I am thrilled to once again serve as a Ryder Cup Vice Captain and I thank Jim for his confidence, friendship and support. My goal is to make the team, but whatever happens over the course of this season, I will continue to do what I can to help us keep the Cup. I'm excited about the challenge ahead."

The event will mark Stricker's third Ryder Cup vice captaincy, and Woods's second. "We plan to keep the momentum and the spirit of Hazeltine alive and channel it to our advantage in Paris," Stricker said.

"To win in Paris will be a great challenge, and to have Steve and Tiger share in the journey is important for me and for American golf," Furyk said. "The deep appreciation they both have for competition, the concept of team, and the Ryder Cup is infectious. Their knowledge and experience will be an invaluable resource in our effort to retain the Ryder Cup."

Furyk plans to announce additional captains later in the year.