9 things you need to know about the new World Handicap System

The USGA and R&A have announced plans for a unified World Handicap System slated to be rolled out in 2020. Here are nine ways the proposed system differs from — and improves upon — ​the current system.

1. Your handicap will travel better



Current system: There are six different handicapping systems globally



New system: Every country will use a uniform system governed by the USGA and R&A



2. It’ll be easier to establish a handicap



Current system: 90 holes (or five 18-hole rounds)



New system: 54 holes (any combination of 18-hole and 9-hole rounds)

3. Your handicap may go down a tick or two



Current system: Your handicap is an average-based calculation that takes the 10 best of your last 20 scores



New system: Will compute the best eight of your last 20 scores. (The system will also be slightly more responsive to downward movement and slightly less responsive to upward movement. This is to safeguard against a bad run of scores that is not representative of your proven ability.)

4. Novices will feel more emboldened to keep a handicap



Current system: Max handicap is 40.4 for women and 36.4 for men



New system: Max handicap is 54.0, regardless of gender

This USGA infographic provides a snapshot of the system's key elements. Courtesy of the USGA

​



5. You can expect less volatility in your handicap



Current system: No limits on sudden surges in your handicap



New system: A mechanism will prevent extreme upward movement in your handicap



6. Course and weather conditions will be taken into account



Current system: A score in foul conditions is weighed the same as a score in fine conditions



New system: An algorithm will account for adverse weather and course conditions



​

7. Your handicap will update more frequently



Current system: Refreshed on the 1st and 15th of every month



New system: Updated daily!



8. No fretting over the max score you can take on a hole



Current system: The higher your handicap, the higher the scores permitted



New system: You can take no more than a net double-bogey, no matter your ability



9. ALL scores will be counted in all countries



Current system: This change only impacts golfers in the U.K. and Ireland, where the system only recognizes scores posted during competitions



New system: For our friends across the pond, all rounds — casual and competitive — will be counted