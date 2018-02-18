WATCH: John Daly makes ace during final round of Chubb Classic

It wasn't just John Daly's pants doing the talking on Sunday.

The star-spangled Champions tour player stepped up to the par-3 16th during the final round of the Chubb Classic — and promptly drained it from 162 yards.

The ace was actually Daly's second eagle in just four holes; the two-time major champion had made a three at the par-5 13th as well. In his final 13 holes Daly made four pars, four birdies, three bogeys, and the two eagles, leaving him at 13 under par for the tournament, in solo ninth place. Never a dull day for J.D.

come for the John Daly hole in one, stay for the celebration at the end... pic.twitter.com/OUzO3wmDxF — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) February 18, 2018

And don't forget that celebration...