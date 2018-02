Tiger Woods is making his second PGA Tour start of 2018 this week at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club. It's the first time he's played the event since 2006, and he's coming off a strong T23 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods got off to a slow start Thursday at the Genesis Open, shooting a one-over 72 in the first round. Woods tees off at 3:02 p.m. ET on Friday. Can he recover and go low at Riviera to make the cut? Follow his entire second round below.

FULL ROUND 2 LEADERBOARD | RECAP OF TIGER'S FIRST ROUND