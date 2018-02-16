Tiger Woods commits to play next week's Honda Classic

Tiger Woods has committed to playing next week's Honda Classic, according to the PGA Tour.

As Woods battled around the cut line at Riviera on Friday afternoon, the Tour announced that Woods has a spot in next week's field in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Woods hadn't confirmed his status earlier in the week.

"I think it would be a great sign if I do play. I think it would be a smart sign if I didn’t play," he had said in a Tuesday press conference.

When asked what the determining factor would be, Woods said: "Just not to feel sore. To feel like I can play all-out again within, what, three days off. To be able to go at it full bore again. That's something that I've been trying to do at home and trying to simulate rounds where I go full bore at it, but it's never the same as in a tournament."

Woods first played the Honda Classic in 1993 at age 17. His best result came in 2012, when he shot a final-round 62 to finish runner up to Rory McIlroy. He last played the event in 2014.