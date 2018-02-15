Jordan Spieth beats out Billy Hurley III to become Chairman of Player Advisory Council

Despite a hilarious, over-the-top campaign ad targeting Jordan Spieth, Billy Hurley III lost his bid to become Chairman of the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council. The PGA Tour announced on Wednesday that Spieth was elected for 2018 by Tour membership to lead the PAC, which advises the PGA Tour Policy Board and Commissioner Jay Monahan on "issues affecting the Tour." Spieth will replace Davis Love III on the PGA Tour Policy Board in 2019.

Monahan took a diplomatic stance between the two candidates on Wednesday, praising both Hurley and Spieth: "We certainly looked at this as a win-win for the TOUR, as both Jordan and Billy were excellent candidates and both will make significant contributions to the TOUR in helping to shape policy," he said.

Hurley told Golfworld that he never thought he would actually sway the election. He mainly wanted to make a great joke. "I had no intention of really swaying the votes. We just figured we can make this really funny, and we obviously did," he said.