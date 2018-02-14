WATCH: Highlights, updates, video of Tiger's Genesis Open pro-am round

Tiger Woods's second start of the PGA Tour season comes at the Genesis Open on Thursday, and we got a small glimpse of his prep during the Wednesday pro-am.

Woods teed off early Wednesday morning alongside TGR Foundation board member Rob Light, Genesis GM Erwin Raphael and actor Mark Wahlberg. Scroll down to see some of the highlights of Woods's day, captured by those who were on site at Riviera and following along.

Woods's first round begins at 10:22 a.m. ET on Thursday. Click here for the Genesis Open viewer's guide.

Took a few holes but Tiger’s finally hitting off the short stuff. Split the fairway with the drive at 3. Some might call it stout. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 14, 2018

First birdie of the day comes at 5 after curling in about a 15-footer. Starting to find our sea legs. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 14, 2018

Big with big @TigerWoods on 9 at Riviera. pic.twitter.com/Plib35fp1F — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) February 14, 2018

Ho-hum par at 9. Unofficial halftime stats: 4/7 fairways, 6/9 GIR. Eight pars and a bird. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 14, 2018

Whoops. A little 3-jack bogey on 10 for @TigerWoods - first blemish this pro am round. — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) February 14, 2018

Gets the stroke back at 11, where he finds fairway with driver and almost reaches the par 5 in two. Chip to a couple feet...just like the old days. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 14, 2018

For what it’s worth, Tiger seems to be in a genuinely good mood this morning. Smiles, chatting throughout the day with the ams, stopping for a few fan pics. Nice to see given the depths of recent months. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 14, 2018