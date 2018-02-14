WATCH: Highlights, updates, video of Tiger's Genesis Open pro-am round

4:25 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Tiger Woods is back in action
Tiger Woods is back on the links this week at the Genesis Open. The Tour Confidential team tells us what we can expect.
By GOLF WIRE
Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Tiger Woods's second start of the PGA Tour season comes at the Genesis Open on Thursday, and we got a small glimpse of his prep during the Wednesday pro-am.

Woods teed off early Wednesday morning alongside TGR Foundation board member Rob Light, Genesis GM Erwin Raphael and actor Mark Wahlberg. Scroll down to see some of the highlights of Woods's day, captured by those who were on site at Riviera and following along.

Woods's first round begins at 10:22 a.m. ET on Thursday. Click here for the Genesis Open viewer's guide.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now