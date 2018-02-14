Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash near Riviera Country Club

According to reports, Haas was able to leave the hospital without any serious injuries.
By Sean Zak
Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Bill Haas was injured in a fatal car crash Tuesday evening near Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The 35-year-old pro was the passenger in a Ferrari that reportedly crashed into an oncoming vehicle, rolling the Ferrari over. The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash while Haas and the driver of the other vehicle, a 50-year-old female, were taken to a local hospital. According to Golf Channel, the driver of the Ferrari, 71, was a friend of Haas.

The crash occurred in the 500 block of N Chautauqua Blvd, less than three miles from Riviera Country Club, where Haas was scheduled to compete in the Genesis Open this week. According to the Golf Channel report, Haas did not sustain serious injuries, but had swelling in his legs before being released from the hospital. You can check out that report from Todd Lewis below.

Also involved in the accident was actor Luke Wilson, who was driving along the same road and whose car was clipped as a result.

