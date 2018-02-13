Lydia Ko has a new team around her — again.

The 20-year-old pro from New Zealand is beginning the season with a new coach and a new caddie after a winless 2017, according to Golfweek. Former Tour player Ted Oh has been working with Ko in Phoenix five days a week since January, focusing on short irons and short game. And veteran caddie Jonny Scott, who most recently worked for Karrie Webb, will be debuting on Ko's bag at this week's ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open.

Ko's management team reported that the changes were part of "just a normal transition and exploration that everyone does in their offseason." But they are notable given Ko's similar reshuffle a year ago, when the former world No. 1 changed her coach, her caddie, and switched to PXG equipment.

Gary Gilchrist, Ko's coach in 2017, said he enjoyed the pair's time together and was dismayed with the speed of the change. "Like any marriage, you hope it lasts more than one year to make it work," he said.

Scott will be Ko's 11th caddie since she turned pro in 2013.

Ko, whose last victory came in July 2016 begins the season ranked 10th in the world.