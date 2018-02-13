Web.com pro apologizes, quits Twitter after ripping young fans

Former Georgia Bulldog and current Web.com tour player Lee McCoy learned a tough lesson in social media etiquette this week: Criticizing children is a no-no.

McCoy, 24, had just finished his final round at the Web.com's Club Colombia Championship in Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday, where he endured an unfortunate finish, carding two bogeys in his final three holes to finish T-20. He then decided to vent some frustration on Twitter, which was captured in screenshots by Tron Carter.

The original tweets have since been deleted. They are below for reference, along with a few other greatest hits from this week. #GrowTheGame pic.twitter.com/9k5t95OvkX — Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) February 12, 2018

The Twitterverse was quick to censure McCoy, a former Walker Cup player, for his seeming ingratitude. McCoy responded by deactivating his Twitter account.

Twitter: @LeeMcCoyGolf

"There's no excuse for my actions," McCoy told Golf Digest. "Reacting the way I did to the requests for my apparel was wrong, definitely a mistake on my part and I apologize. Part of being a professional golfer and constantly being in the public eye means you have to learn how to handle different requests and situations — some of which are out of the ordinary. The last thing I would ever want to do is paint anybody in a negative light. I try to be humorous, but there was nothing funny about what I said."

As for whether or not he'll return to Twitter, McCoy told the site that his "gut feeling" is yes. "I really like the engagement," he said, and giving fans perspective on what it's like to play professional golf."

Lee McCoy was a standout amateur player who is now competing on the Web.com Tour. Stan Badz/Getty

​