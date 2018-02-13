Viewer's guide: Tiger headlines star-studded group at Genesis Open

Tiger Woods might be the main attraction this week, but he won't be the only star in his group for the first two rounds of the Genesis Open.

Woods will play with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas for the opening rounds at Riviera Country Club Thursday and Friday, marking Woods's second start of the PGA Tour season. He played the Farmers Insurance Open the last weekend in January, finishing T23 at three under. Woods has yet to commit to any event after the Genesis, though he has entertained the idea of playing the Honda Classic next week depending on how sore he feels.

McIlroy missed the cut at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and Thomas, last year's PGA champ, finished T17 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open two weeks ago.

The star-studded trio will be the PGA Tour Live's featured group Thursday, teeing off on the 10th tee at 10:22 a.m. ET. Their second round begins at 3:02 p.m. ET Friday.

Other marquee groups include Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson and Tommy Fleetwood (10:32 a.m. Thursday/3:12 p.m. Friday), Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth and Kevin Chappell (3:02 p.m. Thursday/10:22 a.m. Friday) and Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott and Bubba Watson (3:12 p.m. Thursday/10:32 a.m. Friday).

What: Genesis Open

Where: Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 15-18

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson (17 under, 267)

TV schedule (ET)

Thursday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 2-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 4-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Purse ($7.2 million)

1st: $1.296 million

2nd: $777,600

3rd: $489,600

4th: $345,600

5th: $288,000

6th: $259,200

7th: $241,200

8th: $223,200

9th: $208,800

10th: $194,400