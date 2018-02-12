What are Tiger Woods's odds to win the Masters?

The 2018 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club is getting closer by the day, but there's still no clearcut favorite when it comes to predicting who will bring home the green jacket.

As always, all eyes will be on Tiger Woods, who last played the Masters in 2015 (T17). Woods is 25/1 to win this year, according to golfodds.com (updated Feb. 12).

Four of Woods's 14 major titles have come at Augusta. He won his first major of his career there in 1997, and then won three more green jackets in 2001, 2002 and 2005.

The Masters is April 5-8, 2018, at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga.