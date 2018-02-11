Top Golf News of the Day 021118

Here is the top golf news of the day for February 11, 2018.
Tour & News
Ted Potter Jr. holds off Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson for Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory
Ted Potter Jr. entered the day as the 246th-ranked player in the world, playing alongside Dustin Johnson, the no. 1 player in the world. With four birdies on the front nine and a bunch of pars coming in, Potter claimed the title without any real competition from DJ.
Tour & News
Kiradech Aphibarnrat wins fourth career European Tour title in Australia
The knockout event that features 6-hole matches wound down Sunday with Thai golfer Kiradech Aphibarnrat victorious. With the victory he will ascend into the top 40 in the world golf ranking.
Tour & News
WATCH: Nick Faldo aces par-3 in Jim Nantz' backyard
Jim Nantz' backyard replica of Pebble Beach's 7th hole doesn't have quite the scenic ocean view, but it did play host to a Faldo ace Friday evening. Spoiler: it wasn't the only ace of the night.
1:34
Instruction
Squeeze your knees! How training with a beach ball will help you find pure impact
The 30-second fix: the first step to pure impact sits in your knees, and a beach ball will show you how to unlock pure contact in these three steps.
Extra Spin
Tony Romo dons broadcast gear, mocks Faldo mid-round at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
If Saturday was any indication, Tony Romo's PGA Tour career might not be limited to next month's sponsor's exemption. He may have a future in broadcasting, too.
Extra Spin
WATCH: Jordan Spieth forced to duck as Ray Romano sends shot screaming over his head
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am is unlike any other on the PGA Tour. That was easy to understand Saturday when one of the celebrity amateurs sent a shot screaming over Jordan Spieth's head.