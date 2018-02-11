Top Golf News of the Day 021118

Sunday, February 11, 2018

Here is the top golf news of the day for February 11, 2018.

Tour & News
Ted Potter Jr. holds off Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson for Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory
Tour & News
WATCH: Nick Faldo aces par-3 in Jim Nantz' backyard
Tour & News
Kiradech Aphibarnrat wins fourth career European Tour title in Australia
Instruction
Squeeze your knees! How training with a beach ball will help you find pure impact
Extra Spin
Tony Romo dons broadcast gear, mocks Faldo mid-round at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Extra Spin
WATCH: Jordan Spieth forced to duck as Ray Romano sends shot screaming over his head
Instruction
The skull-proof way to chip? Use your flatstick
Equipment
Yo, Gear Guy! What are the biggest differences between the Callaway Rogue and Epic drivers?

