WATCH: Nick Faldo aces par-3 in Jim Nantz' backyard

Nick Faldo and Jim Nantz are good buddies, and they both really love Pebble Beach. They've combined to tell us about it a time or two, and that love affair isn't going away anytime soon.
Nantz owns a home at Pebble, and in his backyard is a replica of the famed par-3 7th. It was fitting then that his good buddy Faldo — with quite the audience — stepped up and aced Nantz' backyard hole Friday evening.
Faldo, in a camo jacket, tossed a little saw-ed off wedge onto the green. It bounced high once, then again and jarred in for the hole-in-one. Thankfully, someone caught it on camera and Faldo tweeted it out to the world.
A moment unlike any other @GolfonCBS #CasaNantz Yes, this his backyard ! #HoleInOne pic.twitter.com/7C1ghoJ5J3— Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) February 10, 2018
But Sir Nick was not alone. Golf analyst Luke Elvy apparently also made an ace, as evidenced by a photo he tweeted out alongside Faldo, both holding up one finger, the universal sign for "Yes, I made an ace."
Magic happened tonight at the Nantz Par 3 at Pebble Beach. Two holes in one! @mark_immelman in his @OntheMarkRadio sweater & @NickFaldo006 added their name to the rock of fame! #ATraditionUnlikeAnyOther #HelloFriends @GOLFonCBS pic.twitter.com/UY1bDioXUf— Luke Elvy (@Luke_Elvy) February 10, 2018