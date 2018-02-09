Amateur shoots 56 over par on a sponsor's exemption in Web.com Tour event

An amateur named Julio Bell sparked outrage on social media this week after he entered a Web.com tour event on a sponsor's exemption only to shoot 93-105. Bell's entry in the Club Colombia Championship in Bogota, Colombia technically ended in a DQ (circumstances around the DQ were not immediately clear) and a storm of criticism.

While some golf fans support stars like Steph Curry using sponsor's exemptions to enter tournaments, many are unhappy with someone like Bell (who only started playing golf a few years ago) taking the spot of another player who they consider more deserving. But Bell was apparently a local favorite, according to tweets from spectators at the course, with a large gallery following him in support.

Take a look at his scorecard below: