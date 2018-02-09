Amateur shoots 56 over par on a sponsor's exemption in Web.com Tour event

0:50 | Tour & News
Warriors' Steph Curry to play Web.com event
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, an avid golfer, will have a chance to show his stuff off on tour, receiving a sponsor invite to the Web.com's Ellie Mae Classic.
By Kiley Bense
Friday, February 09, 2018

An amateur named Julio Bell sparked outrage on social media this week after he entered a Web.com tour event on a sponsor's exemption only to shoot 93-105. Bell's entry in the Club Colombia Championship in Bogota, Colombia technically ended in a DQ (circumstances around the DQ were not immediately clear) and a storm of criticism. 

While some golf fans support stars like Steph Curry using sponsor's exemptions to enter tournaments, many are unhappy with someone like Bell (who only started playing golf a few years ago) taking the spot of another player who they consider more deserving. But Bell was apparently a local favorite, according to tweets from spectators at the course, with a large gallery following him in support.

Take a look at his scorecard below:

Via PGA Tour
 

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now