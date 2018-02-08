WATCH: Jim Nantz narrates his own shot while playing his amazing backyard golf hole

Jim Nantz, if you didn't know already, has one of the coolest backyards in golf.

This week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is located near Nantz's home, and Nantz had the crew of The Dan Patrick Show over at his place Thursday afternoon. The centerpiece of Nantz's backyard is a hole modeled after Pebble's famous par-3 7th hole, so obviously the crew took their hacks. (You may remember Nantz and Nick Faldo playing it a few months ago.) Andrew Perloff tweeted some of the action from Thursday, which includes a video of Nantz standing over a shot and narrating it himself —​ with Masters theme music playing in the background.

"A playoff for the green jacket," the longtime broadcaster says. "Just a whisper of wind … as Nantz gets ready to hit his 60-degree sand wedge."

You can watch the video below.

Jim Nantz goes for winning shot in tournament we held in his backyard. pic.twitter.com/k9GnpH6Z2b — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) February 8, 2018