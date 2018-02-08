John Daly's Claret Jug is up for auction, and it can be yours for a big chunk of change

John Daly Brings Personality, Spice to Champions Tour
By Josh Berhow
Thursday, February 08, 2018

If you ever wanted to own a valuable piece of golf history with John Daly's name attached to it, now is your chance.

Heritage Auctions is selling the Claret Jug Daly won at the 1995 British Open at St. Andrews. It was Daly's second major title, which he won by beating Costantino Rocca in a playoff.

If this all sounds a little too familiar, that's because it is. Green Jacket Auctions tried to sell this exact Jug in 2016, but the item was removed when Daly hopped on Twitter to clarify that he still had it in his possession.

Heritage Auctions wrote in a recent post that "there is no ownership controversy today, and that this is indeed the one and only Daly Claret Jug available to the collecting public."

Valued at more than $100,000 by Heritage Auctions, the current bid for Daly's jug is $28,000. Bidding ends Feb. 24.

John Daly Claret Jug 1995

John Daly takes a walk after winning the 1995 British Open.

Phil Sheldon/Popperfoto/Getty Images

