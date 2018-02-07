After a few weeks of speculation over where Tony Romo will make his PGA Tour debut, fans can now circle the dates on their calendars. Romo will play the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

This comes via a report from Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner. GOLF.com's Jessica Marksbury originally learned the story during a conversation with Jim Nantz at the PGA Show in January, but no event was made public. Now, Romo will be playing opposite the WGC Match Play event March 22-25.

Romo's golf career has been made rather public in his multiple attempts to qualify for the U.S. Open and multiple years taking part in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am. It’ll be on full display (though really only live on Golf Channel) during late March.

It's worth noting that while this is a similar exemption to the one offered to Steph Curry in last year's Web.com Ellie Mae Classic, this is a PGA Tour event and is expected to have a purse of at least $3 million. Below is a quick preview of Romo's swing, just to whet the appetite.