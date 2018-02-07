Tony Romo to play in Dominican Republic PGA Tour event opposite WGC Match Play

Jim Nantz tells GOLF.com's Jess Marksbury that Tony Romo is expected to tee it up in an upcoming PGA Tour event.
By Sean Zak
Wednesday, February 07, 2018

After a few weeks of speculation over where Tony Romo will make his PGA Tour debut, fans can now circle the dates on their calendars. Romo will play the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

This comes via a report from Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner. GOLF.com's Jessica Marksbury originally learned the story during a conversation with Jim Nantz at the PGA Show in January, but no event was made public. Now, Romo will be playing opposite the WGC Match Play event March 22-25.

Romo's golf career has been made rather public in his multiple attempts to qualify for the U.S. Open and multiple years taking part in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am. It’ll be on full display (though really only live on Golf Channel) during late March.

It's worth noting that while this is a similar exemption to the one offered to Steph Curry in last year's Web.com Ellie Mae Classic, this is a PGA Tour event and is expected to have a purse of at least $3 million. Below is a quick preview of Romo's swing, just to whet the appetite.

