Viewer's guide: Tee times, purse and how to watch the 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

3:09 | Tour & News
Expert Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Sean Zak and Ryan Asselta offer their fantasy golf picks for this week's ATT Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
By GOLF WIRE
Wednesday, February 07, 2018

After a wild week at TPC Scottsdale for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour heads to sacred ground in Pebble Beach, Calif. to compete across three famed golf courses at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Not only that, but, as always, the players will have celebrities playing alongside them.

Some heavyweights tee off early Thursday at Spyglass Hill, inlcuding Jerry Kelly and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at 11:00 a.m. ET with Kevin Streelman and Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald. They are followed soon after by Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky (11:22 a.m. ET), who are playing with defending champ Jordan Spieth and country singer Jake Owen.

Jordan Spieth hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy makes his 2018 PGA Tour debut with his father Gerry McIlroy at 11:55 a.m. at Spyglass. Phil Mickelson will be joining the McIlroys for round one, playing with investor Jimmy Dunne III. Celebrity fan favorite Bill Murray is teaming up with D.A. Points, the 2011 champion, at 12:06 p.m. ET.

You can find complete tee times here.

What: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill, and Monterey Peninsula; Pebble Beach, Calif.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 8-11
Defending champion: Jordan Spieth (19 under total)

TV schedule (ET)

Thursday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 2-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 4-7 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Purse: $7.4 million
1st: $1.332 million
2nd: $7,992,000
3rd: $503,200
4th: $355,200
5th: $296,000
6th: $266,400
7th: $247,900
8th: $229,400
9th: $214,600
10th: $199,800

