Scottsdale streaker: Despite jail time, job loss, 'it was worth it'

0:56 | Extra Spin
Streaker steals the spotlight at Waste Management Phoenix Open
Adam Stalmach stole the spotlight at TPC Scottsdale on Wednesday by streaking on the 17th hole.
By Dylan Dethier
Tuesday, February 06, 2018

Adam Stalmach, the 24-year-old arrested for streaking on the 17th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open during Wednesday's Pro-Am, is out of jail.

He's also out of a job and owes $1,500 in fines. But, as he told AZfamily.com, "it was worth it" to make people laugh at the incident.

Extra Spin
WATCH: Pro-Am streaker steals show at Waste Management Phoenix Open

"Me and my buddy were talking about somebody streaking throughout the day and we figured, if you want something done right, do it yourself," said Stalmach.

Eight-plus drinks in the hour leading up to the incident likely played a role in his decision-making, Stalmach admitted.

"The alcohol helped. I definitely wouldn't have done it if I was sober," he said.

Stalmach lost his job at a local restaurant as a result of the incident and started a GoFundMe page hoping for help paying off his fines, though it had raised just $100 at the time of publication.

Tour & News

