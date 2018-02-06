Say what? Players will wear microphones at World Super 6 Perth event in Australia

Just when you thought adding microphones to the holes at the U.S. Open was an impressive innovation, the World Super 6 Perth event in Australia is taking things one step further, with the Australian Associated press reporting that players have agreed to wear microphones for the duration of their rounds.

Fans of the PGA Tour Champions here in the United States are used to watching high-profile stars like Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer field questions from on-course reporters between holes during play, but players wearing microphones from start to finish will be a first for Australian golf.

Andrew "Beef" Johnston will be wearing a microphone during the World Super 6 Perth event in Australia. Dan Mullan/Getty

"Golf needs to continue to innovate to stay relevant in the modern market," Gavin Kirkman, the chief executive of PGA of Australia, said. "Fans love hearing from the players during the heat of the battle on the field of play. But it also helps the players express their personalities and enhance their reputations. This is a great initiative for everyone involved."

The World Super 6 Perth format is unique: the first 54 holes are traditional stroke play (the field is cut to the low 65 players and ties after 36 holes, and to the low 24 players after 54 holes). Ties for the low 24 will be decided by a sudden death playoff at the conclusion of the third round. On day four, the remaining players will go head-to-head in six hole matches until one player remains. Confused? You can read all about the format here.

Andrew "Beef" Johnston, Lee Westwood and Danny Willett are the event's marquee players, while Aussie Brett Rumford is the defending champion.