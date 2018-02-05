Phoenix Open sets another attendance record, raises bar for biggest turnout in PGA Tour history

Gary Woodland wins Waste Management Phoenix Open in playoff
Gary Woodland beat Chez Reavie in a playoff to win in Phoenix and claim his third career PGA Tour victory.
By Josh Berhow
Monday, February 05, 2018

The biggest party on Tour keeps getting bigger.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open welcomed a record-breaking 719,179 people through its gates at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course last week, the largest number for any PGA Tour event in history and smashing last year's record of 655,434.

The tournament eclipsed 200,000 on Saturday alone for the third straight year, as a record 216,818 spectators watched during this year's third round. After such monster numbers throughout the week, the tournament was only a few hundred people shy of breaking the week-long record with Sunday still remaining.

