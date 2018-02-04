WATCH: Reavie drains 21-foot birdie putt to force playoff at Waste Management Phoenix Open

Chez Reavie fell off the pace with a bogey on the 16th hole, but he came up big on the final two.

Chasing clubhouse leader Gary Woodland, Reavie needed to birdie the final two holes to force a playoff in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

After converting a short putt for birdie on the short par-4 17th, Reavie faced a 21-footer for birdie on the 18th — and he drained it.

Reavie eventually lost the playoff, but he wouldn't have even gotten that far without this putt. Check it out below.