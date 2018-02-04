WATCH: Jon Rahm wins the award for the ultimate walk-in putt

Jon Rahm drained a key birdie putt on his front nine at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Sunday, and he did so with remarkable confidence. (Or did he?)

Rahm bogeyed the opening hole of the day but bounced back with a birdie on the par-4 6th. From 23 feet he rolled his birdie try and immediately started walking after it — his confident waltz capped by the 23-year-old pointing at the hole as the ball dropped.

In hindsight, it's difficult to tell if Rahm thought the putt was off line and was frustrated or if he knew it was dead center the entire way, but we'll give him the benefit of the doubt here.

He made the turn at 14 under and two behind leader Chez Reavie. Check out Rahm's putt below, and you can follow the final round here.