WATCH: Jon Rahm wins the award for the ultimate walk-in putt

Getty Images
By Josh Berhow
Sunday, February 04, 2018

Jon Rahm drained a key birdie putt on his front nine at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Sunday, and he did so with remarkable confidence. (Or did he?)

Rahm bogeyed the opening hole of the day but bounced back with a birdie on the par-4 6th. From 23 feet he rolled his birdie try and immediately started walking after it — his confident waltz capped by the 23-year-old pointing at the hole as the ball dropped.

In hindsight, it's difficult to tell if Rahm thought the putt was off line and was frustrated or if he knew it was dead center the entire way, but we'll give him the benefit of the doubt here.

He made the turn at 14 under and two behind leader Chez Reavie. Check out Rahm's putt below, and you can follow the final round here.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN