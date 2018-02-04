First-ever U.S. Women's Senior Open to offer $1 million in prize money

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The first-ever U.S. Senior Women's Open Championship will be held this July, and the USGA is making sure the event attracts top competition.

The organization's newest championship will feature $1 million in prize money — and a newly unveiled trophy. The USGA also confirmed that there will be a television broadcast of the event, the details of which are still being worked out.

Calling it a "key milestone for the game," USGA executive director Mike Davis said it was past due for what had become a "neglected" part of the golf world.

The 72-hole tournament will be held at Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill., from July 12-15. The championship will be open to any female with a handicap index not exceeding 7.4. The 120-player field will be comprised of exempt players and qualifiers.

Several prominent female golfers were on hand for a private unveiling of the trophy Friday night. Courtesy USGA

Several LPGA legends were on hand to showcase the event's trophy at the USGA's annual meeting Saturday, held in Miami.

"It was a magical moment to see that beautiful trophy stand so proud and represent senior women's golf," said Hall-of-Famer Pat Bradley. "I am just thrilled to have the opportunity to compete for it."

Paula Creamer isn't eligible for the U.S. Senior Women's Open until 2037 but enjoyed her preview of the trophy nonetheless. Courtesy USGA

Paula Creamer, who was introduced as a "2037 U.S. Senior Women's Open hopeful," was also on hand, calling the unveiling "such a big moment for women's golf."

The 13-pound sterling silver trophy becomes the heaviest of the USGA's Open championship trophies and was designed and produced by English silversmith Nicholas Winton.

The 2019 Senior Women's Open will be held May 16-19 at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.