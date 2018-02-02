Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau share Phoenix Open lead after 36 holes

By AP NEWS
Friday, February 02, 2018

Rickie Fowler took a share of the lead into the weekend in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He knows from experience the party is just getting started.

Fowler was tied with Bryson DeChambeau, with each shooting his second straight five-under 66 on Friday.

Fowler has had a lot of success at TPC Scottsdale without winning. He finished a shot behind Hunter Mahan in 2010, lost to Hideki Matsuyama on the fourth extra hole in 2016 and tied for fourth last year.

Daniel Berger and former Arizona State player Chez Reavie were a stroke back.

The festive tournament drew a Friday-record crowd of 191,400 fans, bringing the week total to 439,088. The third-round mark of 204,906 set last year is expected to be shattered Saturday, and the week record of 655,434 from last year could fall with a day to spare.

Rickie Fowler has had a lot of success at the Waste Management Phoenix Open since 2010, but has yet to win at TPC Scottsdale.

Robert Laberge/Getty

