Bill Haas shoots 64 to take Phoenix Open lead

Extra Spin
By AP NEWS
Thursday, February 01, 2018

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bill Haas played a five-hole stretch in five under and shot a seven-under 64 on Thursday to take the lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Haas birdied Nos. 12 and 13, made a 20-footer for eagle on the par-5 15th and hit to three feet to set up another birdie on the par-3 16th, the stadium hole that tripped up Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. Haas added birdies on Nos. 2 and 4 and parred the final five.

Fowler bogeyed the 16th in a 66 that left him tied with Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau, Chris Kirk and Chesson Hadley.

Thomas shot 68. He birdied Nos. 13-15, then made a messy double bogey on 16 and bogeyed the par-4 17th after chipping into the water.

Bill Haas is seeking his seventh career PGA Tour win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He currently leads by two shots after the first round.

Robert Laberge/Getty

