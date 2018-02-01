Bill Haas shoots 64 to take Phoenix Open lead

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bill Haas played a five-hole stretch in five under and shot a seven-under 64 on Thursday to take the lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Haas birdied Nos. 12 and 13, made a 20-footer for eagle on the par-5 15th and hit to three feet to set up another birdie on the par-3 16th, the stadium hole that tripped up Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. Haas added birdies on Nos. 2 and 4 and parred the final five.

Fowler bogeyed the 16th in a 66 that left him tied with Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau, Chris Kirk and Chesson Hadley.

Thomas shot 68. He birdied Nos. 13-15, then made a messy double bogey on 16 and bogeyed the par-4 17th after chipping into the water.