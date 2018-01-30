The winner of the past two Waste Management Phoenix Opens is grouped with the runners-up from those same events at this year's tournament at TPC Scottsdale.

Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson are among the marquee groupings for the first two rounds of this week's Phoenix Open, often referred to as the wildest stop on Tour and known for its huge crowds and raucous par-3 16th hole.

Matsuyama beat Fowler in a playoff to win in 2016, and he defended his title when he beat Simpson in a playoff last year. That trio begins their first round at 9:47 a.m. (ET) on the 10th tee Thursday and their second round at 2:02 p.m. on the 1st tee Friday.

Rickie Fowler tees off on the 16th hole during the 2017 Phoenix Open. Fowler lost in a playoff in 2016. Getty Images

Other notable groups for the first two rounds include Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Patton Kizzire (2:11 p.m., 1st tee Thursday), Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele (9:56 a.m., 10th tee Thursday), Matt Kuchar, Bubba Watson and Charley Hoffman (2:02 p.m., 1st tee Thursday) and Patrick Reed, Adam Hadwin and Emiliano Grillo (2:38 p.m., 1st tee Thursday).

You can find complete tee times here.

What: Waste Management Phoenix Open

Where: TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 1-4

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama (17 under, 267; best Webb Simpson on fourth playoff hole)

TV schedule (ET)

Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 2-3:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 4-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Purse ($6.9 million)

1st: $1.242 million

2nd: $745,200

3rd: $469,200

4th: $331,200

5th: $276,000

6th: $248,400

7th: $231,150

8th: $213,900

9th: $200,111

10th: $186,300