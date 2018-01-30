The winner of the past two Waste Management Phoenix Opens is grouped with the runners-up from those same events at this year's tournament at TPC Scottsdale.
Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson are among the marquee groupings for the first two rounds of this week's Phoenix Open, often referred to as the wildest stop on Tour and known for its huge crowds and raucous par-3 16th hole.
Matsuyama beat Fowler in a playoff to win in 2016, and he defended his title when he beat Simpson in a playoff last year. That trio begins their first round at 9:47 a.m. (ET) on the 10th tee Thursday and their second round at 2:02 p.m. on the 1st tee Friday.
Other notable groups for the first two rounds include Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Patton Kizzire (2:11 p.m., 1st tee Thursday), Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele (9:56 a.m., 10th tee Thursday), Matt Kuchar, Bubba Watson and Charley Hoffman (2:02 p.m., 1st tee Thursday) and Patrick Reed, Adam Hadwin and Emiliano Grillo (2:38 p.m., 1st tee Thursday).
You can find complete tee times here.
What: Waste Management Phoenix Open
Where: TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
When: Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 1-4
Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama (17 under, 267; best Webb Simpson on fourth playoff hole)
TV schedule (ET)
Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 2-3:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 4-7 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Purse ($6.9 million)
1st: $1.242 million
2nd: $745,200
3rd: $469,200
4th: $331,200
5th: $276,000
6th: $248,400
7th: $231,150
8th: $213,900
9th: $200,111
10th: $186,300