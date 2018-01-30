If it worked not just once, but twice, then why not try a third time? That's the clear message driving the American Solheim Cup team, as Juli Inkster has been announced as the team captain for a third consecutive edition of the biennial event.

Inkster was the winning captain in each of the last two Cups, the first coming in Germany in 2015 and the second coming this past summer in Iowa. The announcement came live on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive Tuesday.

Inkster was a member of nine Solheim Cup teams, racking up 18.5 points across 34 total matches. As a captain — and get ready for this to be referenced constantly in the run-up to the 2019 event — she is undefeated, and beloved by many of the American players expected to take part.

The 2019 Solheim Cup will take place in mid-September at Gleneagles’ PGA Centenary Course in Perthshire, Scotland.