J.B. Holmes responds to slow play accusations: 'I didn't realize how long it was taking.'

In case you missed it, J.B. Holmes became the subject of some online vitriol over the weekend after it took him over four minutes to hit his second shot on the 18th hole at Torrey Pines on Sunday. Holmes needed an eagle to get into the playoff, but ended up opting to lay up on the par 5 after several televised minutes of indecision.

His playing partner, Alex Noren, had to wait to hit his approach, which ended up soaring over the green. Noren eventually lost in a playoff to Jason Day.

On Monday, Golf Channel's Tim Rosaforte caught up with J.B. to get an explanation of Sunday's events.

J.B. Holmes took over four minutes to hit his second shot on the 18th hole during Sunday's final round at Torrey Pines. Michael Reaves/Getty

"I didn’t realize how long it was taking," Holmes told Rosaforte. "We (Holmes and caddie Brendan Parsons) were just trying to make the best decision to play."

Holmes told Rosaforte he hoped he hadn't affected Noren and remained defensive of the time he spent over his second shot.

"If it bothered Alex, he could have said something and he could have hit," Holmes said. "If I messed him up, I apologize. He still made a good swing. He smoked it. I don’t understand what the big hoopla is all about. I was just trying to give myself the best chance to win the tournament."