Jason Day, Alex Noren and Ryan Palmer battled all week to end in a tie Sunday at the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open. Palmer was eliminated on the first playoff hole, but four more holes after that was not enough to separate Day and Noren. Darkness eventually suspended play at Torrey Pines South Course, forcing a Monday playoff to decide the champion. Who will come out on top? Follow along here as the two pros fight for the victory.

FULL LEADERBOARD | TOUR CONFIDENTIAL ON TIGER's RETURN