WATCH: Missed Tiger's round? Relive his four-birdie Sunday with these highlights

Tiger Woods wrapped up his first PGA Tour event in a year with an even-par 72 on Sunday at Torrey Pines, closing with several wayward drives but also with some highlights reminiscent of the old Woods.

On Sunday, like we saw earlier this week, it was a mixed bag from the 14-time major champ. He struggled finding the fairway — he hit 17 of 56 for the tournament — but still pulled off a handful of quality shots.

Woods isn't scheduled to play for another three weeks, but he gave us a handful of highlights to chew on until then. Below is a recap of the four birdies he made on Sunday.

14th hole — Woods, who started on the back nine, parred the first four holes but found the fairway on the par-4 14th. He then spun a wedge to 12 feet and made the putt.

16th hole — Playing the 193-yard par-3, and coming off a bogey, Tiger got a nice hop off a mound in front of the green and rolled in his putt from 16 feet.

18th hole — After bogeying the 17th, Woods had just 81 yards left on his approach into the par-5, his ninth hole of the day, and spun a wedge to five feet and made the putt.

2nd hole — Playing the front nine last, Woods made par on the 1st hole and then bombed a drive 352 yards on the 2nd. That led to an easy pitch and birdie, although it would be his last of the day.