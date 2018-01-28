Tiger Woods closes Farmers Insurance Open with 72 at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods capped his first PGA Tour event in a year with an even-par 72 on Sunday at Torrey Pines, putting the finishing touches on a mostly successful week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods finished three under for the tournament and was tied for 27th when he signed his card.

His Sunday 72 came after he shot 72, 71 and 70 in the first three rounds.

Woods, starting on the back nine, parred the first four holes of his day but made three birdies and two bogeys in his final five to make the turn in one under.

He then sank a seven-foot putt to birdie the par-4 2nd hole and jump into the top 20 on the leaderboard, but missed fairways on the 4th and 7th led to bogeys. Woods hit just 17 of 56 fairways for the week.

Woods's next scheduled start is the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 15-18 in Los Angeles.