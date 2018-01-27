Top Golf News of the Day 012718

Saturday, January 27, 2018

Here is the latest golf news from today:

All eyes on Tiger: What we've learned 36 holes into Woods's comeback
Rory McIlroy 1 shot behind leader Li Haotong after third round in Dubai
Ryan Palmer takes lead into a weekend that includes Tiger Woods
Watch Tiger Woods at the Farmers Insurance Open: Weekend TV and streaming schedule
Make like a gator to nail your setup and groove a backswing with bite
The ultimate golfer's guide to Los Cabos: Where to play, stay and eat
Brooke Henderson leads suspended and shortened LPGA opener in the Bahamas
WATCH: Tiger drops 51-foot bomb for birdie in Round 2 at Farmers Insurance Open
Fired caddie makes impassioned plea: 'You can rip me all you want, but I did nothing wrong'

