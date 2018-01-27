Top Golf News of the Day 012718

Here is the latest golf news from today:
You May Like
0:45
Tour & News
All eyes on Tiger: What we've learned 36 holes into Woods's comeback
What we’ve learned (so far) about Tiger Woods’s comeback, following rounds of 72-71 at Torrey Pines.
2:09
Tour & News
Rory McIlroy 1 shot behind leader Li Haotong after third round in Dubai
Rory McIlroy was within sight of his first title in 17 months after the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic.
0:45
Tour & News
Ryan Palmer takes lead into a weekend that includes Tiger Woods
Ryan Palmer is the 36-hole leader in the Farmers Insurance Open. Jon Rahm is right behind, poised to reach No. 1 in the world. And for the first time in 29 months, a PGA Tour event will feature Tiger Woods on the weekend.
Tour & News
Watch Tiger Woods at the Farmers Insurance Open: Weekend TV and streaming schedule
Wondering how and when to watch Tiger Woods live at the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday and Sunday? Try these TV, streaming and radio options.
2:22
Instruction
Make like a gator to nail your setup and groove a backswing with bite
The gator stance forces you to whip your left arm correctly across your chest, making it easy to fold your right arm so it can better support the club on its way to the top. You'll feel more compact and much stronger—the hallmark traits of a winning backswing.
1:19
Courses and Travel
The ultimate golfer's guide to Los Cabos: Where to play, stay and eat
With its endless sunshine, cool waters and sizzling golf, Los Cabos is now an ultra-caliente winter-golf paradise.